Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $247,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $1,476,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.0% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.29. 10,883,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $325.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

