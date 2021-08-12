Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 5.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $445.36. 1,244,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $448.00. The firm has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.