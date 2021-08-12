Kineko (KKO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $87,806.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00143916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00154224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,193.97 or 0.99763688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00867199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,076,793 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

