Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Down 2.1%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $311.00 and last traded at $311.00. Approximately 70 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.77.

KGDEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingdee International Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -211.56 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.70.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

