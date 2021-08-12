Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Shares Up 0.5%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.35% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.