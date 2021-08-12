KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 932 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $327,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $9.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.81. 16,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

