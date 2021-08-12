Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.13 ($15.45).

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €13.10 ($15.41) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.80.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

