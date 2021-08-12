Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Plans Dividend of $0.73

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.7252 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.32. 23,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

