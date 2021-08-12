Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Koppers stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. 614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,744. Koppers has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $669.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 563,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 109,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.