Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.74. Koss shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 173,287 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $158.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.80 and a beta of -2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 65,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,200.00. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,466 shares of company stock worth $2,647,690. Company insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

