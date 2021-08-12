Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML stock opened at $789.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $805.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

