Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,427 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 267,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

