Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 61.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 539,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 50,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $133.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.45. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

