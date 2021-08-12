Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $300,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

