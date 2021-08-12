Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,519,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,001,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 286,655 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 327,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $108.83 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $110.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.