Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $63,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after buying an additional 1,110,022 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.