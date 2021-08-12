Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 640,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after acquiring an additional 184,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

