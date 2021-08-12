Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of KLIC traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.56. 18,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,843. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

