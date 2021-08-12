Langley Steinert Sells 22,332 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,575,722.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $382,176.14.

CarGurus stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

