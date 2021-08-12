Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Lessened by Newport Asia LLC

Newport Asia LLC cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 34.7% of Newport Asia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newport Asia LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $74,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 221,507 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $214,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,558 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,921,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,563. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.