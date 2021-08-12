Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Trading 16.4% Higher

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF) traded up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 176,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 551,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.52 million and a PE ratio of 13.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

