Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $203.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.71.

NYSE LEA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

