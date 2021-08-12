Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $167,400.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,691. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

