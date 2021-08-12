Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 282,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $59,200,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

