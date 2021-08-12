Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

LEG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

