Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.96 billion.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.37. 851,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,400. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

