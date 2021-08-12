Lendefi (LDFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Lendefi has a market cap of $1.23 million and $139,878.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00046315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00141192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00152672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,358.89 or 1.00007065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00857452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,253,410 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars.

