LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 172,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.37. 34,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,309. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.42. The company has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

