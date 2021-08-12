Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$74.30. Linamar shares last traded at C$73.56, with a volume of 144,096 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on LNR. Scotiabank increased their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$532,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,416.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

