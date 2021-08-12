Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 7,148 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 2.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 244,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

