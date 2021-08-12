Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 21,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 617,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,109,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $161.79. 8,834,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,361,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $483.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

