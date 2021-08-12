Lincoln Capital Corp Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 6.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.64. 4,859,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $204.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

