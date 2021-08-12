Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 646 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded down $14.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.51. 1,355,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

