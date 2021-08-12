Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 277,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $122.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.