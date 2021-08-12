Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $9.48 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $3,235.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,700.75 or 0.99536563 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 735,578,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

