Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LAD traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.24. 4,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.09. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $209,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $126,928,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

