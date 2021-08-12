Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$32.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

TSE LAC traded up C$1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.90. 1,021,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,384. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$8.33 and a 12 month high of C$36.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.58.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.