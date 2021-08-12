Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $271,842,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,245,000 after buying an additional 525,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.81. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,271. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

