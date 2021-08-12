Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.95. The company had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,008. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

