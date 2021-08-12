Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,100 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 70.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $63.26. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

