Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 16,096 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.98. 104,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132,895. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of -157.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

