Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $471,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 16,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,071,864. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

