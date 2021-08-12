Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Okta were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Okta by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Okta by 18.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $9,113,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $237.70. 4,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,089. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.