Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,969,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,240. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

