Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $3.48 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

