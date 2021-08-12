Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,039 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after buying an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,244,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $128.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

