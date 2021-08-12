Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 4,375 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,912,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,211,129. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

