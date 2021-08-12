Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 501 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after buying an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after buying an additional 525,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,869,000 after purchasing an additional 226,650 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.62. 189,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

