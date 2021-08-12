London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $28.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

