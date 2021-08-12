Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of JOAN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $4,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $312,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $8,778,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $487,000.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

